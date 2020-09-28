North-east friends set up group to support young people affected by alcoholism

An organisation has been set up to support young people affected by alcoholism.

Alcolescents is a new platform for young adults suffering from alcohol abuse to share their stories, engage, and offer support to one another.

It is aimed at helping those at different stages of alcoholism.

The website was the brainchild of longtime friends Sam Scorgie and Emma Turrell, both 28, who noticed there was a lack of support services tailored solely to young adults.

The pair, who have been friends of 18 years, have both faced similar issues in the past.

Sam Scorgie, from Bridge of Don, said: “We want to get rid of the stigma around alcoholism. If you have a problem with alcohol you don’t necessarily need to be drinking from the bottle at 9am. It affects young people in different ways.

“I’ve struggled with it since I was able to drink legally and used it as a coping mechanism.

“We shared the same realisation that there is nothing really out there that is tailored specifically for young adults.

“You Google it and nothing comes up, it’s not a subject that’s really out there.”

Sam and Emma, both of Bridge of Don, aim to encourage an informal relaxed approach to providing support.

For the moment, they will be hosting virtual private password-protected meetings to help everyone to feel comfortable and safe.

The pair plan to apply for charitable status for the organisation in October.

Sam said: “It’s very daunting for someone to go to an AA meeting, there tends not to be very many young people there.

“One person who was in touch with us ended up going to a narcotics anonymous meeting having never taken a drug in her life purely because it involved more young people.

“We want to get away from the word ‘meeting’ by hosting our groups as socials.”

The platform has three stages – pre-hab, re-hab, and post-hab – for young people at all stages of alcoholism.

Sam added: “We’re not looking to segregate people but both of us would’ve found more comfort from being involved with people who were at the same stages as us.

“We have a lot of plans in the pipeline but right now we’re restricting to it solely online.

“In the future, the plan is to have premises with various drop-in sessions which people can attend.

“We’re looking to do roadshows with various businesses called ‘Work it Out’, just to educate people about alcohol and the difficulties that employers face with people.”

To find out more about Alcolescents, or to get in touch, go to www.alcolescents.com