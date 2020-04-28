North-east foundation gives kids chance to highlight charities’ work

A new fund giving young people responsibility for awarding grants to those making a difference in the fight against coronavirus has been launched in the north-east.

Your Community Fund has been set up by the Wood Foundation and asks young people to work in teams to highlight the work of charities in their community.

Entries will be judged by a panel, and up to 50 winning teams will secure a £4,000 grant for the charity they represent.

The scheme is being delivered through the foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

Chairman Sir Ian Wood said: “The country is facing huge hardships and problems. This gives young people the chance to get involved in a really worthwhile project whereby they can have some impact on the Covid-19 pandemic in their local area.”

Jonathan Christie, the Wood Foundation’s deputy UK director, said: “While there is so much uncertainty and challenge in the world, the need to engage and empower our young people to be part of the response is vitally important. We are delighted to be providing this opportunity for young people to demonstrate care, compassion and commitment in their communities.

“Your Community Fund gives them the platform and opportunity to work collaboratively and creatively to develop submissions which could secure vital funding for charities dealing with Covid-19’s impact on our local communities.”

