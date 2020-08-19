North-east forest respaced to give nature a helping hand

A north-east forest has been respaced in order to help trees grow.

Forestry and Land Scotland’s team in Aberdeenshire has begun to repopulate Gartly Forest.

Work had taken place to respace trees that had begun to repopulate the recently felled site, as leaving seeds to fall naturally can mean germinated seeds grow too closely together or too far apart. This would mean they would not grow to their optimum potential.

The teams apply the technique to around 50ha of natural regeneration each year, but are hoping to up this to around 200ha.

Forestry and Land Scotland forester Niall Justice, said: “Managing our restocking by letting nature do the work means we can minimise the pressure on our nursery by reducing the demand for new trees. It also reduces ground disturbance.

“The downside is that we have to come in and re-space the young trees. And after a two year period has lapsed we have to step in again and manually select the trees to keep and which have to be thinned out in order to end up with the crop type we want.

“Natural regeneration of sites is something that we have done for many years but we tended to work with whatever established. Doing this work to ensure that we get the best crop more closely mimics the outcome of normal clear-felling and restocking but without the need for expensive new plants and ground disturbance.”