North-east foraging business reopens event bookings

A north-east foraging business has announced a series of dates for 2021 events as restrictions continue to ease.

Wild Food Stories, founded by Leanne Townsend, has opened bookings for spring, early summer and summer foraging courses.

The announcement comes after Leanne was forced to cancel the popular courses after the coronavirus outbreak struck last year.

The courses, which the business owner has run for several years, showcase delicious species of food that can be found in Scotland’s habitats including garlic, greens, seaweeds and cherry blossom.

Leanne said: “The events of last year meant that I was unable to run my wild food courses.

“But it’s a new season, and I’m delighted to let you know that with restrictions easing and the spring greens coming through, I’m now able to run courses again.”

Three courses have been revealed, with two sessions taking place for each course.

The spring foraging course, comprising a walk in Alford, will run on Saturday May 1 from 10am to 1.30pm and 2-5.30pm. The sessions for the remaining courses will also take place at these times.

The early summer foraging course, comprising a walk in Aberdeen, will run on Saturday May 15 and the summer foraging course, comprising a walk in Alford, will run on Saturday May 29.

The events are designed to bring Leanne’s knowledge and passion to the wider community, having foraged local forests and hedgerows for many years.

To find out more information, visit www.wildfoodstories.co.uk/