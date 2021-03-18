A new footbridge in a north-east town will be closed to repair damage just seven months after it opened.

The new Meiklemill crossing in Ellon opened in August last year, replacing an ageing wooden bridge with a brand-new metal one.

However, now it has emerged the bridge will have to be closed for repairs after it was damaged – allegedly by a vehicle.

Local councillor Gillian Owen, who is a regular user of the new north-east bridge, said she saw “scuff marks and chips on the steel bars all the way along the bridge”.

Ms Owen brought the damage to the attention of Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges and structures manager, who said: “The bridge has been inspected and found to have suffered what would appear to be impact damage for almost the entire length of the downstream parapet at a height of about 0.8m.

“This would appear to have been from a small vehicle. The barriers in place at each end of the bridge were installed to allow access for assisted mobility and prams, we may need to look at adjusting them to better discourage other uses.

“As this is intentional damage the manufacturer is not a fault, however, we have sent them photos for comment. We will arrange for remedial painting works to the affected areas, if possible, during the Easter holidays.”

Ms Owen said: “The bridge will now be closed in early April so that repairs can be undertaken but I must stress the wooden bridge lasted for many years over its designated life.

“I am disappointed to see this damage particular after all the effort to get a replacement. I will be speaking to the manager and seeing what measures can be put in place to stop damage like this from occurring again, but please if you are cycling across, dismount and walk, give way to a cyclist that is already on the bridge.

“Having to close the bridge to repair it will create issues for those that use it regularly but please your patience is needed in this case. We need the bridge to last a long, long, time and these repairs will help to ensure that.”