North-east footballers pound the pavement to raise funds for local charities

Members and staff of a north-east football club are undertaking a gruelling 24-hour challenge for charity.

Turriff United Football Club are raising funds for Turriff Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (Scotland) and ManChat Aberdeen.

It comes after fans showed their “generosity” the club through the recent Donate a Ticket scheme.

The online initiative saw Scottish Football fans buy tickets for matches they won’t be able to attend after lockdown began.

In an effort to give back to the community, members and staff of Turriff United today began a 24-hour charity run, where each person is tasked with running for one hour before the next person’s turn.

In a post online, Turriff United said: “Other organisations, particularly hard hit during these times, are of course charities and we have decided to take the proverbial bull by the horns and rise to the challenge being set by other clubs.

“What was initially started by Inverurie Locos has been spreading through clubs in the north-east and we have decided to get involved.

#TUFC Charity Run Next up we have Chris Fairley…https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/turriff-united-24-hour-run Posted by Turriff United Football Club on Friday, 12 June 2020

“This involves members of the playing and management staff being awarded hourly slots for a period of 24 hours which they then have to run.

“We total up their distance and during the course we ask you to try and help us raise funds for charity.

“We hope that you will join is in supporting these very worthy causes and if you see any of the lads out and about feel free to give them a wee toot or a wave.

“I am sure they will need all the help they can get after a few weeks off.”

Kicking off today’s run was goalkeeper Fraser Hobday, who clocked 11.71km in under an hour.

The team are currently hoping to raise £1,500.

Follow for more information and updates of today’s run on their official Facebook page.

To donate and support the cause, visit the club’s Crowdfunder page here.

