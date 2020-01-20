North-east footballer tells of terror after alleged assault during Scottish Cup tie

An amateur footballer has spoken of his terror after he was allegedly assaulted while playing in a Scottish Cup tie.

Greg Watson, 23, had just celebrated Kincorth Athletic’s fifth goal against Kilbirnie United on December 1 when he was reportedly hit by an opposition player.

The match was abandoned following the incident – and both teams were thrown out of the cup after a disciplinary hearing last week.

Painter and decorator Greg, from Cove, claims he was repeatedly kicked on the ground until a team-mate dragged him to safety.

He spent the night in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with concussion and had to take time off work.

He said: “I was running back and one of the Kilbirnie players came out of nowhere and hit me in the side of the head.

“That knocked me down and then I was surrounded by them. Eventually one of my team-mates came and pulled me away like you’d drag someone out of a fire.

“It is a scary place to be when you’re on the ground. I’ve been playing football my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I thought I was OK but when we were on the bus back home I was sick and I kept drifting in and out of consciousness.

“Kilbirnie said we were winding them up but that’s just not true.

“You are allowed to celebrate goals, it’s part of football.”

Kincorth plan to appeal their removal from the tournament, which also saw the clubs fined £100.

Kilbirnie boss Ryan Payne insisted both teams were equally to blame.

He said: “The player has been let go. He won’t play for us again because it’s not acceptable.

“But it is being made out that it was all caused by us and that’s not the case.

“The supporters on the Kincorth sideline were drinking all day and spent the whole game winding up my players.

“My players shouldn’t have reacted the way they did but Kincorth shouldn’t have acted the way they did either.”

The incident has not been reported to Police Scotland.