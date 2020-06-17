North-east football team raises more than £2,000 for charity with 24-hour relay

Members of a north-east football club have raised more than £2,000 for charity by participating in a 24-hour relay.

Players at Grampian Ladies FC decided to undertake the gruelling challenge in aid of the foodbank at Assassin Health and Fitness Village and NHS Charities Together.

The challenge saw each player run, walk or cycle for the duration of their hour-long timeslot from midnight on Friday to midnight on Saturday, covering a total distance of 423.28km.

And boxing star Lee McAllister, who set up the Assassin food bank, even managed to get in on the act by signing up for his own slot.

Grampian Ladies FC coach, Dod Duncan, said: “We had seen the challenge done before by another team and the girls all said they would be up for doing it.

“Instead of raising money for ourselves, we decided to raise money for two charities because obviously it’s a tough time for people just now.

“We get well looked after by sponsors so we thought we would take this opportunity to give back to the community.

“Every single girl put their name forward for the relay. We actually had too many people volunteering for it and we ended up having to double up on some slots.”

Lee McAllister, known in the boxing world as the Aberdeen Assassin, recently set up a foodbank at Assassin Health and Fitness Village, at Balgownie Playing Fields, Homefarm Road, in Bridge of Don.

He has been delivering hundreds of food packages to people in need across the whole of the north-east with kind donations from members of the public and businesses.

Dod added: “Lee McAllister actually ran an hour for the challenge which is amazing.

“It came about because I follow the Assassin gym on social media and I’d seen a few posts from Lee asking for people’s help.

“The work he does is brilliant so we decided to raise money for the Assassin foodbank because we know a lot of Aberdeen families benefit from it.

“And because one of our sponsors is a pharmacy and we have a paramedic within our squad, we thought we should raise money for NHS Charities Together too.

“People are finding it hard right now and money is tight. I think about 80% of our squad are on furlough.”

So far, Grampian Ladies FC have raised £2,300 for their chosen charities.

Dod said: “The girls were fantastic throughout the challenge. We set the fundraising target to £250, which we thought was ambitious, but we’ve managed to raise £2,300.

“The support and amount of donations has been incredible. We’ve even had a £100 anonymous donation on the JustGiving page.”

He added: “The team are actually thinking about doing it again when the Government guidelines allow it.

“But this time we would start on a Friday night at Grampian Bar, which is our main sponsor, and finish on a Saturday at Grampian Bar and celebrate after it.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Y183ls