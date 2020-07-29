North-east football team raises more than £1,500 to help sick children and their families

A north-east football team has raised more than £1,500 for a children’s charity.

Players at Aberdeen FC Youth Academy Under 11s decided to undertake a gruelling 15-hour relay in aid of The Archie Foundation.

The organisation helps sick youngsters and their loved ones across the Highlands, Moray, Grampian and Tayside through a variety of schemes.

These include the provision of emergency grants for families who have had to travel to be by their child’s bedside while they are in hospital.

Team captain Mason Porter’s younger brother, Darryl, spent a year on and off in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital when he was admitted at just five months old.

The 10-year-old wanted to give back to the charity for helping his family and even managed to get his teammates in on the act through the relay, which took place on July 11.

So far, they have raised £1,615 for charity.

Mum Hannah Porter said: “Darryl had problems with his throat and he had to have quite a few operations.

“Because we live in Elgin, we had to travel back and forth to Aberdeen which was quite a challenge.

“We had to stay for quite long periods and the Archie Foundation were fantastic with us.

“We’d always wanted to say thank you for everything they did for us.”

The idea for the relay came about when Mason was bored during lockdown.

Hannah added: “Mason went through a stage of feeling fed up because he was stuck in the house for so long.

“I told him to think about how his brother must’ve felt when he was in the hospital, and I think it hit home that when kids are in the unit they can’t get out at all.

“Mason then asked his teammates if they wanted to join in with a relay and they were all up for it.”

Hannah said the boys were ‘delighted’ to smash their fundraising target of £1,000.

She added: “I am really proud of my son and the boys. It was a really good thing for Mason to be the leader and to have the responsibility of supporting and organising his teammates.

“He has really excelled himself with this and the whole team are absolutely delighted to have raised the amount that they have.”

Archie Foundation fundraising director Paula Cormack said: “It’s really heart-warming to hear about young people like Mason and his AFC Under 11s teammates taking on challenges like this to fundraise for Archie, and the fact they have a personal connection with the charity through their own family’s experience is all the more touching.

“The boys’ fundraising really couldn’t come at a more welcome time. Sadly, we’ve had to cancel many of our fundraising events and plans this year which has turned everything upside down and left much of what we do and offer hanging in the balance.

“It’s all thanks to the support of people like these amazing young lads, and the friends and family who sponsored them, that we are be able to continue to fund our vital services and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-porter5