North-east football team raises cash with mammoth challenge

A brand new football club has taken the coronavirus shutdown as an opportunity for a mammoth team-building exercise – and a chance to raise cash for a pair of worthy causes.

Boddam United FC was formed by a group of keen friends in September last year, but only managed to play a few friendlies before they were forced to stop due to the lockdown.

Chairman and manager John Eden said: “A lot of these boys have never played a competitive game of football before, so we were really building towards that. The season was supposed to start on March 25, just a week after lockdown.”

Despite the relative youth of both the club and the squad – only five of the 22-strong team are over 21 – the players were determined to build on what they had started while off the pitch.

John, 53, set them a challenge of walking, running or cycling the equivalent of the 625 miles between all the local league grounds – but when they smashed that distance in three days, he realised he had to think bigger.

So, he bought a Scotland map tea towel from a local shop and began plotting the 42 football grounds used in the SPFL.

He said: “When I said how many miles it was, they went, ‘right, we can do this’. The 22 guys who are taking part really bought into it, so it’s been really good.”

The fundraising target was beefed up from £625 to £1,000, to be split between Boddam Recreation Trust, who provide the team’s changing rooms and home pitch, and Kirkburn Care Home, where player Ben Smith’s 88-year-old great-grandad is resident.

Ben suggested including the care home out of gratitude, as they helped his relative recover after he came out victorious in a battle with Covid-19.

Ben, 17, said: “He was in the care home and he was taken over to Aberdeen hospital. He was in the Covid area for two weeks.

“When I was told he’d recovered it was quite a shock, after everything we’ve been hearing.”

Chairman John was particularly sympathetic, as he had recently gone through his own horrible bout of illness.

He said: “The people at the hospital were 80% sure it was Covid, they said all my symptoms point towards it, but I was too late to be tested.

“I drifted out for six weeks, I was really ill for six weeks.

“There was a secondary chest infection I had, which took two lots of antibiotics and two lots of steroids to get rid of. Six weeks of not being able to breathe was hard work, I have to admit.”

That was three weeks ago. Last week, John got on his bike and contributed 80 miles to his team’s long-distance challenge.

Ben is full of praise for the efforts of his Boddam United boss.

He said: “He was telling us all how much he was struggling, but he was still doing stuff on the side for the club.

“John put in a really good shift on his part, he has done so much for the club and I think he needs a bit of praise as well.”

Inspired by their manager, the players pulled out some magnificent performances over the week to push themselves further around the tea-towel map.

On Saturday, when they had to make the distance from the Hibernian stadium at Easter Road to the virtual finish line at Pittodrie, they showed a determination and strength that astonished even John.

“We did enough miles to get back to Murrayfield.

“We did enough extra miles to go from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen to go all the way back to Murrayfield. We did an extra 160 miles, so we made it 1,750 miles in total, in eight days. We completed 395 miles on Saturday alone.

“Just incredible.”

Now that the challenge is complete, with over £1,200 raised, John is thinking about what might lie ahead for Boddam United. He wants the boys to set themselves another challenge to face next year. He said: “They’ve already got their thinking caps on.

“This is a very, very young squad of boys. We’re looking to the future. We’re hoping that since we’re linked in to Boddam, we can build something bigger than just a football team.”

To contribute to Boddam United’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/boddamunited

