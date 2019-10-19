North-east football team gets kitted out for charity

A youth football team has shown its support for a children’s charity by unveiling its new kit.

The Middlefield Wasps under 13s team showed off its new strip, which features the Charlie House logo on the back, at a fundraising event to raise money for the charity, which supports children, babies and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

The team raised £313.47 at a fun training session last month, which saw them taking on sponsored activities such as a five-a-side mini tournament and beat the goalie.

Andrew Parke, manager of Middlefield Wasps, said: “Our team motto which features on our shirts is, ‘We are more than a team, we are a family’, so it was very important to us as a club to be able to champion a local charity which is also all about family.

“Charlie House do incredible work supporting families in the north-east of Scotland and we look forward to giving them our encouragement throughout this season.”

The team are also sponsored by WESCO Services, whose logo is shown on the front of the strip.

Claire Bush, fundraising team lead of Charlie House, added: “We are delighted to have the support of the Middlefield Wasps under 13s this year and to feature on their fantastic new strips.

“The team have been really enthusiastic and we look forward to seeing them flying the Charlie House flag on the pitch this season.”

The money will go towards the charity’s £8 million fundraising campaign to build and maintain a new state-of-the-art specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital, which will offer families across the north-east support and respite facilities.