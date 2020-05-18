North-east football supporters donate hand sanitiser to Aberdeen care home

A north-east football supporters’ club is doing its bit for Aberdeen’s most vulnerable citizens during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Aberdeen Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club has donated dozens of bottles of hand sanitiser to an Aberdeen care home.

They have also donated bottles to older people living alone.

Money for the product, which was created by city business The House of Botanicals, has been raised by members of the club taking part in a charity bonus ball scheme.

Branch chairman David McDougall said: “I just felt with over 2,500 followers on our Facebook page we could be doing something for the elderly in Aberdeen.

“It was an idea I had a week ago, I messaged my committee to see what they thought and they agreed it was a good idea.

“We came up with the charity bonus ball idea, with branch members paying for a number and the winner of the lottery bonus ball that draw receiving a Liverpool FC related prize.

“The idea of the hand sanitiser was inspired by my good friends Adam & Steffie Elen-Elmegirab who run The House of Botanicals.

“During these uncertain times they have created a hand sanitiser to help out charities. We purchased 40 bottles of them and House of Botanicals kindly donated a further 20 to our cause.

“Our branch donated 40 bottles to Balnagask Care Home, Torry, and the rest have been given to the vulnerable elderly staying alone in Torry.

“Our next plan is to continue raising funds and to get in touch with a local take away to send food to the elderly in Aberdeen.”

