North-east football fans raise thousands for train crash families

Kind-hearted football fans have raised thousands for the families of those killed in a north-east rail tragedy.

The Stonehaven Reds Aberdeen FC supporters’ club, set up a fundraiser in the aftermath of August’s derailment near the town, which left three men dead.

Initially, they set a target of £1,000 – but that total was beaten within hours.

And now the group has closed its fundraising page and handed over the money – more than £8,000 in total – to the transport union RMT.

It will be distributed equally between the families of the three men – driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury.

Supporters’ club treasurer Kevin Murray said: “Most of our members are from the Stonehaven area and we all decided we wanted to do something to help out. We thought it would be quite a low figure but it just kept rising and rising.

“The amount people donated was unbelievable. There were quite a few large donations from businesses, but the majority was from ordinary people.

“The number of people donating was amazing. It really took off.”

He added: “We were adamant we wanted to make sure all three families benefitted.

“The accident had a huge effect on the wider community. A lot of people were really upset by it.

“We had a lot of donations from fans of rival clubs. It affected people not just here, but across the country as well.

“To be honest, we haven’t really done anything apart from set up the page. It’s the people who donated who are the true stars of this and we can’t thank them enough.”

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “This is a great gesture of community solidarity from the Aberdeen supporters and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

“The fact that they have gone way beyond their target shows just what an impact this tragedy had on the local community.

“The money will go into the fund we have set up jointly with ASLEF and will be split equally between the families of the union members and the passenger who lost their lives at Stonehaven. They will never be forgotten.”