North-east football clubs set for share of millions of pounds

Football clubs in the north-east are set for a share of millions of pounds from a funding package announced by ministers.

Emergency grants totalling more than £11 million will be made available to clubs in the lower divisions after the Scottish Government and the Scottish Football Association reached an agreement.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn praised the impact of the funding – and said it would help clubs survive while supporters are unable to attend games.

He said: “Football clubs are rooted in our local communities and contribute massively to wider Scottish cultural and economic life, but many of them have faced real difficulties as the necessary Covid-19 lockdown restrictions prevented them from playing in front of fans.

“I am delighted to see funding has reached our lower leagues and grassroots clubs so quickly – this funding will ensure Scottish football isn’t left behind and that these clubs can survive until it is safe for fans to return to stadiums.

“Scottish football is one of the best-supported leagues in Europe and ultimately this money will provide the financial certainty that some clubs badly need right now and will allow them to keep ticking over until we reach a point where, hopefully in the not too distant future, all of us fans can safely return to games.”

The Scottish Government’s support package makes up £10 million of the fund, while a further £1.35 million has been provided by the National Lottery.

SFA president Rod Petrie said: “This announcement recognises the importance of our national sport at all levels of the senior game. We will work with the Scottish Government to ensure that the funding can be accessed by all clubs as efficiently as possible. ”