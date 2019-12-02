North-east football club to serve up Christmas lunch for elderly residents

Peterhead FC will welcome more than 100 elderly and isolated people to Balmoor Stadium this week for its fourth Festive Friends Christmas lunch.

The Blue Toon club will serve up turkey and all the trimmings at its ground on Thursday for 110 vulnerable and lonely elderly people.

The event starts at 11.30am with a performance of Christmas carols from the Buchanhaven Primary School choir, after which lunch will be served, with the club’s board of directors and manager Jim McInally among the waiting staff.

The day will be rounded off by a boogie in the bar DJ slot and each guest will also receive a Christmas hamper to take home.

Peterhead’s community liaison officer, and former striker, Nat Porter believes it’s important they have a strong presence within the local community.

He said: “In 2016 when we did the first lunch we had 26 elderly people.

“It has continued to go from strength to strength, more people have started to find out about it andget involved, and this year we’ve got 110.

“We have a close relationship with the care homes in Peterhead and with Alzheimer’s Scotland, so they have sourced a lot of the people who come along.

“It is important for the club to have a community presence.

“It’s a nice touch that the board of the directors, led by chairman Rodger Morrison, and the manager Jim McInally, come and serve the food.

“One of the directors, Harry Fraser, does the catering and it’s good that all the directors get involved.

“Last year (club captain) Rory McAllister came along and served as well and we might be able to get him along this time.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Porter believes it is important to remember many people will be alone over the festive season.

“A lot of the people who are in care homes don’t have family, so it’s a good day out for them,” he said.

“With donations we’ve had from local businesses we make up a hamper for everyone that comes so they can take it home with them.”

Anyone who wishes to support the initiative either financially, through provision of food, or by donating a gift can get in touch with Mr Porter by email at nat.porter@peterheadfc.co.uk or call 01779 478256.