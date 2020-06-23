North-east football club raising money for school and playgroup

A north-east football club is raising money for its local school and playgroup.

St Marnans Football Club, who are based in Aberchirder, will be carrying out a 24-hour running challenge from 5pm on Friday to raise funds for Aberchirder Playgroup & Toddlers and Aberchirder Primary School & Nursery.

Each member will have a designated time slot in which they are required to run for.

The club decided to take on the challenge as they wanted to raise money for the children of the community. They have already raised over half of their initial target of £500.

To donate or read more about the challenge, visit the club’s Just Giving page.

