North-east football club donates cash to care home

A north-east football club has donated hundreds of pounds to a care home during the pandemic.

Peterhead United Football Club successfully raised over two thousand pounds, after virtually travelling to 34 stadiums across Scotland and England.

The fundraiser was initially to purchase PPE for front-line staff, and together the team members covered a combined distance of more than 1,400 miles – receiving a huge backing of support in the process.

This month, they pledged £500 to Bayview Care Home in Peterhead, as a thank you to front line workers in the local area for their hard work during the Covid-19 crisis.

And the football club went on to give the donation along with a thank you card, to the care home to allow residents and staff to enjoy some well-deserved treats.

And care home staff decided to use some of the funds to treat residents and staff to a “chippie” supper, which residents thoroughly enjoyed.

Julie-Anne Thomson, manager of Bayview Care Home said: “Gestures from our friends and the local community, like this one from Peterhead United, can really help to brighten everyone’s day.

Bayview Care Home resident Fiona Kelman enjoyed her portion of fish and chips, and she said, “It was great”.

Julie added: “I want to thank Peterhead United and everyone else involved for the very generous donation”

Peterhead United raised a total of £2,200 from their virtual stadium fundraiser.

Peterhead United manager Graeme Arthur, said: “The players put a lot of hard work into this fundraising event which kept them active during lockdown, and gave them a challenge which they all proudly got involved in.

“Peterhead United is also a close net football team and I for one look at each player, their families and kids as my own family.

“I am very proud and honoured to have the guys in my team.

“Its the little things that go a long way.

“Keep it up lads and once again thank you very much.”

