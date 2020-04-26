North-east football club completing virtual tour of stadiums

A north-east football club is completing a virtual trek of stadiums during lockdown to raise cash to buy vital PPE for key workers.

Peterhead United team members are travelling a combined distance of more than 1,400 miles, which will see them virtually visit 34 stadiums across Scotland and England.

Each member has signed up to the event, which will see them walk, bike and run the distance in their local area, during their daily approved exercise.

The club will donate the proceeds from the challenge to three nearby care homes and the Peterhead ambulance service.

The funds will allow the homes to purchase PPE equipment when it becomes available again.

Club head Graeme Arthur said: “I’ve been on the team for six years and it’s good to see the guys come together and help each other.

“It’s keeping the guys active during this lockdown as well.

“Some of them are going on bike rides for maybe two hours or an hour walking, so that keeps them fit during lockdown and keeps the team spirit up while we have no football to play.

“It’s good chat and a laugh on our WhatsApp group. Everyone is coming together – it’s good to see.”

The team collectively decided to fundraise for the Peterhead ambulance service after Graeme recently received their care after experiencing a short illness.

Now fully recovered, he is aiming for daily walks of 5km a day, to support his team-mates during their mission.

All funds raised through their Just Giving page will be split further between Kirkburn Court, Wyndwell and Bay View care homes, where some of the wives and girlfriends of the players are key workers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Graeme said: “The guys decided they wanted to do something close to home because a lot of people are fundraising for the NHS.

“So they settled on the ambulance for myself, and then the three care homes for the wives, and that brings it close to home for the football team.”

Beginning their challenge last Friday, the players use apps on their smartphones such as Track My Route, and then calculate the total distance of the entire group covered that day.

On day two they walked, cycled and ran a distance of just over 219km, reaching the first of many stadiums – Ross County Football Club.

By day three they reached Pittodrie, the home of Aberdeen FC and Aberdeen FC Community Trust, while also taking a well-earned break at McDiarmid Park, the home of St Johnstone FC.

Now they have Hibernian FC’s Easter Road in their sights.

The club chief said: “We’ve got a squad of about 30 guys. Some are working so it’s hard for them to do a lot of miles, but they’ve been going for little walks at night.

“One of the guys is good with computers, so he’s got all the distances and kilometres from one club to another, so we know how far down the road we are.”

Graeme says they expect to complete the challenge by reaching their final destination of Bournemouth FC’s stadium within three weeks.

Through their efforts they have already raised more than £700, and with a financial target of £1,000, they hope to surpass this.

He added: “Once we hit the central belt we will probably hit four or five stadiums because a lot of them are close together.

“It’s quite a journey for the guys to take on but they are up for the challenge and they’ll do it.”

General manager of Kirkburn Court in Peterhead, David Garland, said the funds will go a long way in helping them to buy extra PPE for their 100-strong staff.

He said: “It will definitely benefit the home and it’s so nice of people to think about us during this trying time.

“Being able to buy extra PPE would be fantastic and very much appreciated.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3alhNdi