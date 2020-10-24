North-east football club chairman left ‘gutted’ after vandals hit ground hours before Highland League Cup Final

The chairman of a north-east football club has spoken of his devastation after vandals targeted his team’s ground – just hours before this year’s Highland League Cup Final was planned to kick off.

Ahead of this morning’s pitch inspection, staff at Keith FC discovered the enclosure at the Kynoch Park had been vandalised with a window smashed and the new shutters damaged.

Gates and the ground had been locked following last night’s pitch inspection, with the club believing the vandals jumped the walls or climbed the fence to get into the ground.

Fans of one of the clubs set to be involved in the game between Rothes and Buckie Thistle had entered the ground and placed banners around the stadium. The game has since been called off due to a heavily waterlogged pitch.

Keith FC chairman Andy Troup said: “It’s obviously very disappointing, our committee, ground staff, helpers and everybody who does a tremendous amount of work, so much effort into getting the gound looking fantastic.

“So for people just to vandalise it shows a lack of respect.”

A window of the office had been smashed, which with last night’s heavy rain resulted in damage inside.

The new shutters – which had only been fitted during the offseason – have also been damaged.

Andy added: “I’m just absolutely devastated about it. I’m so upset and annoyed because of the number of hours my committee nad helpers have put in, and they’ve done a fantastic job during the closed season.

“Kynoch Park is looking the best it’s ever looked. The pitch, the surrounding area of it. The countless hours these people have put in is unbelievable.

“I can’t praise what they’ve done highly enough.

“But for thugs and vandals, for people to just come in and do this, it’s hard to describe, I’m absolutely devastated, I’m gutted.”

The club will be checking CCTV at the ground, and handing it over to Police Scotland.