North-east foodbank’s new chief starts at the deep end

The new chief executive of an Aberdeen foodbank has vowed to continue her predecessor’s “massive legacy” in the role.

Lisa Duthie has been installed as the chief executive of Cfine, replacing Dave Simmers, who has retired after being involved with the charity for 26 years.

The 55-year-old has been thrown straight into the deep end with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but is looking forward to continuing the great work Cfine has done in the north-east.

She said: “When Dave announced he was retiring and this role came up, it was like serendipity for me as the role includes all the topics I have a background in – health, wellbeing and helping the homeless.

“My connection to Cfine started about 16 years ago when I was at Aberdeen Foyer, as we worked closely together and formed a great relationship.

“I lost contact when I moved to Cornerstone but I bumped into Dave Simmers a few years back which led me to joining the board of directors. This role is the most natural thing in the world for me.”

Lisa’s first job will be to help guide the charity through the Covid-19 outbreak and make sure those in need can access enough food and essential items to live.

Cfine has partnered up with Aberdeen Foyer, Aberdeen Cyrenians and Social Bite to support people struggling in the north-east.

Supported by the Evening Express and Original FM, the aim is to get as much essentials delivered as possible each day.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lisa highlighted how pleasing it was to see so many third sector organisations work in partnership to become a “lifeline” to the residents of the north-east.

She said: “I have started the role in what is a critical time for everyone in the north-east.

“Immediately we are aiming to get food together for the most vulnerable people in society and it is brilliant to see the staff and volunteers here roll up their sleeves and get stuck in as the demand for our services increases.

“More people are finding themselves in need and we have responded to that well.

“My aim is to ensure Cfine is robust and financially sound, and that we continue on with our strong ethos and continue to provide food and services to our beneficiaries.

“We are an absolute lifeline for some people and it is good for them to know we are out there helping them.”

However, in order for Cfine and their partner organisations to continue to help those in need, they need donations, whether it be food or financial help.

Lisa added: “Across the partnership, there are three strands of support needed. We had a drive for volunteers which we got a fantastic response to, and although there is no current need for them, this could change in the near future, so you can still get in touch.

“Our food drives have significantly slowed down so more donations would be good.

“However, it may be easier to make financial donations due to the lesser need for contact and they would be well-received and put to good use.”

You can donate to Cfine through its website: cfine.org

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)