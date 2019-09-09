North-east foodbank issues ‘urgent’ appeal for stock

A north-east foodbank has today issued an urgent appeal for stock.

The Aberdeenshire North Foodbank is calling for donations after running “critically low” on long-life items including fruit juice, rice and cereal bars.

Other items on the list include tinned rice pudding, small jars of coffee and sponge puddings.

Donations can be dropped off at a number of locations across the region, including Morrisons and the Co-op in Peterhead, Morrisons and Tesco in Inverurie and Ellon Tesco.

The Aberdeenshire North Foodbank has bases in Huntly, Inverurie, Ellon, Peterhead and has been running since 2013.

Last year they handed out almost 1,700 three-day emergency food supplies and fed more than 3,500.

A full list of drop off locations can be found here.