North-east foodbank benefits from Aldi supermarket sweep event

More than £400 has been donated to a north-east foodbank after a Supermarket Sweep-style competition.

Aldi in Peterhead ran the contest, based on the popular TV show, and invited members of the public to take part.

Shopper Donna Tait was selected as the winner of the instore version and took part in the five-minute trolley dash earlier this month.

Aldi matched the total value of Donna’s haul, raising £433.42 for Instant Neighbour.

Donna said: “I had a fantastic time taking part in Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep.

“The store staff were very supportive, cheering me on as I raced around the store. I am thrilled to have raised over £400 for such a worthwhile cause and I hope this donation will be of great benefit to those in need.”