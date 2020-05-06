North-east food growing initiative to send out kits

A charity has launched a new scheme delivering food growing kits to north-east residents.

Cultivate Aberdeen came up with the idea to help encourage people to grow their own food across the city.

A total of 120 packs will be made available to individuals and families who are self-isolating in the Torry, Hilton, and the city centre areas.

If successful, the scheme will be launched in other areas of Aberdeen to help raise spirits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity hopes that the kits will inspire individuals to grow plants from seeds and help them deal with stress and anxiety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All kits include a recipe card and tools to help people build resilience during the coming months. There will also be learning opportunities for children with added activities to do during lockdown.

George Bellamy, Founder and Chair, said: “During these difficult times we’re offering free kits to anyone who is self-isolating who has an interest in growing or simply wants to give it a go.

“We are particularly eager to help those who do not have access to their own garden.

“We know the benefits that gardening has on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing and so we want to promote any efforts that help during Covid.”

The pilot scheme will focus on regeneration areas in the city working with food banks, housing, and mental health charities to identify individuals who could benefit from the initiative.

Depending on the trials success rate and funding availability, it will then be rolled out to anyone across the city who wants to get involved. Cultivate is currently encouraging people to sign up via its website.

George said: “We want to encourage people to grow their own and feel connected through this shared effort, and whilst we aren’t able to start work on our outdoor community projects due to the pandemic we can certainly share ways to stay connected, promote Aberdeen’s resilience and give communities the power to grow.”

If you would like to register your interest in a free home growing kit you can sign-up via: www.cultivateaberdeen.co.uk/covid-19.