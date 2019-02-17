North-east food firms get funding for equipment revamp

Four north-east food firms have been handed a cash bonanza to help them revamp their equipment.

The Scottish Government has a food processing marketing co-operation (FPMC) which aims to help food processing firms.

A total of £6 million has been given out across the country, of which more than £1.9m will go to firms in the north-east region.

Duncan Farms Ltd, of Turriff, which produces eggs, will get £445,781 while Aberdeen and Northern Eggs in Strichen will get £715,157 – the highest single award of 18 grants given out across Scotland.

Mackintosh of Glendaveny Limited in Peterhead, which makes olive oil, was awarded £192,618 while Quality Pork Processors Ltd in Brechin will receive £558,965.

That makes a total investment of £1,912,251 in the north-east.

According to the FPMC, the funds will be spent on “investing in infrastructure, upgrade or replace facilities, and purchase new equipment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Welcoming the news, Scottish Government Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Food and drink continues to be one of Scotland’s success stories of recent years, with a turnover of more than £13.9 billion last year – and directly employing more than 110,000 people across the country.”

Mr Ewing added that one of the Scottish Government wants to do its utmost to increase that turnover in the next decade or so.

He added: “The Scottish Government is doing everything we can to support the sector’s long-term ambition to double in value to £30bn in the next 12 years.

“The FPMC grant scheme is an important part of that ambition, using joint Scottish Government and European Union funding to give local businesses a helping hand, which will ensure the long-term viability of our primary producers, and maximise export markets for our fantastic Scottish produce.”

The companies that have received the cash had applied to the Scottish Government with details of what projects the funds would support.

Some of the money will be used to ensure 345 people across Scotland keep their jobs and will also create 156 new jobs.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This scheme can help producers to contribute to the government’s overall vision for food and drink in Scotland, which is to be a good food nation, where it is second nature to produce, buy, serve and eat fresh, healthy food.”