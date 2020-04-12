North-east food firm teams up with Aberdeen University to create nutritious recipes

Nutritionists from Aberdeen University have teamed up with a north-east fish producer to help create healthy meal boxes.

The Rowett Institute have joined forces with Sutherland’s of Portsoy to create a number of healthy recipes to deliver across the area with their grocery boxes.

The fish firm have been delivering boxes of groceries using their fish van, and teamed up with the university in order to provide north-east communities with nutritious recipes.

Usually nutritionists from the Rowett Institue would be preparing food for volunteers in research studies, however their change in tracks is giving people the opportunity to create tasty and healthy homemade meals.

Dr Julia Mitchell from the Rowett Institute said: “We are delighted to be able to join forces with Sutherland’s of Portsoy to help come up with some healthy and nutritional recipes based on what is included in the grocery boxes.

“The recipes provide cooking and nutritional information which can be changed and added to depending on what you have in your fridge, freezer or cupboards. While they are going out with the grocery boxes delivered by John’s team, the recipes are also available for everyone to view or download from the Rowett website.

“Many people will be missing visiting restaurants and eating out, but hopefully our recipes will provide inspiration for some healthy home cooking.”

The delivery service is valuable to those who are elderly as it provides easy access to protein and vegetables in one place. It allows the vulnerable to safely isolate without worry about planning meals.

John Farley from Sutherland’s of Portsoy said: “We felt as we had the infrastructure already in place with our door to door fish van sales, we have a social and moral obligation to help the vulnerable in these troubled times.

“The service is of significant value to those using it being in what we term the food desert of the north east.

“The elderly customer base we have serviced for years appreciate being able to access protein, plant and pleasure from one box, but for me working with the Rowett to mitigate waste of both product and packaging is equally as important.

“To create a fresh food source which can be made into nutritious meals has to be the way forward once this virus has passed. Moving away from processed products which do little to improve our well being has so much value. I feel we can expand this project further as the weeks develop.”

To view the recipes visit the Rowett Institute online, or for more information on the grocery boxes, contact John Kelly, operations director in Portsoy, at 01261 842448 or visit them online, here.

