North-east food firm teaming up with distillery to give helping hand

A north-east food manufacturer is collaborating with Loch Lomond Distillery to produce hand sanitiser for frontline services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Macphie, based in Glenbervie, is working with the organisation to make a disinfectant hand rub for primary care providers including hospitals and care homes amid nationwide shortages.

Loch Lomond Distillery is blending the ingredients supplied by Macphie and its own alcohol before Macphie bottles and packs the final product.

Production started at the end of last week and bottling commenced this week, with around 11,000 bottles in the first batch.

Macphie’s CEO Andy Stapley said: “We’re facing difficult times right now and we want to do everything we can to help the people fighting to get us through this pandemic.

“Hand sanitiser has been flagged as an important tool in combatting the coronavirus and I’m proud that Macphie is part of this collaboration. We will continue to honour this commitment for as long as possible.

“As a family-owned business, we’ve built a reputation for doing the right thing, and it’s at times like these we have to step up to the mark.

“And as a food manufacturer, with some of our products landing on supermarket shelves and into NHS staff and patient meals, we’re working hard to continue production while adhering to government guidance and, most importantly, keeping our people safe.”

