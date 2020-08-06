North-east food and drink venues ask Aberdeen residents to cancel bookings as the city goes into lockdown

Food and drink venues in the north-east have asked people who have been socialising in Aberdeen to cancel their bookings.

Cafes and restaurants across the north-east have been asking their clientele to avoid visiting if they have been in the city.

The Barn Restaurant near Foveran announced this morning on its social media if guests “live or have socialised in Aberdeen City Centre during the last 14 days” to not visit the business and to cancel any bookings made until lockdown has been lifted.

Ride Coffee House in Banchory made the decision to return to take-away service and also asked for those who may have been in contact with the Aberdeen cluster to “please stay away”.

A statement online read: “Now, more than ever, we would ask that if you, or anyone in your household thinks there is even a small chance you have been affected by the Aberdeen cluster, or have been to any of the named venues – please stay away.

“Please wear a face mask when visiting, and please use the sanitising stations in the café when visiting.”

Stonehaven’s Waterfront Cafe and Molly’s Cafe Bistro also echoed the request and asked Aberdeen residents to adhere to the new five-mile radius rule.

In a statement, Team Waterfront said: “It is with a heavy heart we have to ask all customers from Aberdeen city to stick to the five mile radium and do not visit the cafe whilst under lockdown.

“We will look forward to welcoming those of you back after this cluster has dispersed.

“Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.”

Molly’s Cafe Bar’s team wrote: “Could we please ask that any customers from the Aberdeen city area please also cancel any bookings in the coming seven days.

“Please keep an eye for any further announcements as at the moment we will be taking this day by day.”