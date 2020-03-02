North-east food and drink firms shortlisted for prestigious awards

More than 30 businesses across the north-east have been nominated for prestigious food and drink accolades.

Associated Seafoods Ltd, Brew Toon, Duncan’s of Deeside Ltd and Mackie’s of Scotland are just some of the organisations involved.

It is the 30th year of the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards, with 32 businesses across the region reaching the finals.

The event is delivered by Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and is open to all food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

This year’s awards cover 12 different categories spanning the breadth of the industry including Best Retail and Best Distilling.

James Taylor, buying and trade marketing manager at Gordon & MacPhail, is on the judging panel for 2020.

He said: “I was incredibly impressed with the range and standard of entries to the awards. It’s been a fantastic opportunity to see what producers in the region are doing and to see the products they are developing.”

The awards ceremony will be held on March 19 at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, and tickets can be bought online.