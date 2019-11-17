North-east folk singer shortlisted for award

A north-east folk singer has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Iona Fyfe, from Huntly, is one of five groups shortlisted for the Folk Band of the Year title at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

The prize celebrates excellence in traditional music and will be held at the Music Hall on December 7.

She said: “I’m delighted to be nominated.

“In 2019, we performed 81 shows across the UK, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Spain and Australia.

“Winning Folk Band of the Year at this time will would be a great boost, while moving forward with my new line-up next year.

“It’s based on public votes and I’d appreciate all the help I can get.”

Public voting for the award closes on November 24.

Anyone wishing to vote for the group can do so by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Scotstrad2019