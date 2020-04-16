North-east fly-tipping up by 300%

Fly-tipping is on the rise across the north-east.

In Aberdeen, there have been several reports of large amounts of waste being dumped by people, including sites at Bucksburn and Bridge of Don.

The Countryside Alliance has reported a 300% rise in fly-tipping in some areas across the UK following the temporary closure of recycling centres.

The sites have been shut in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray in order to protect staff and members of the public during the lockdown.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “While there continues to be incidences of fly-tipping in the city, we are not currently seeing huge increases on normal levels and we praise the majority of people in Aberdeen for their responsible behaviour.

“We have had a small number of cases where householders have left waste at the gates of the closed sites and we would discourage householders from doing this as this is a fly-tipping offence and is also a non-essential journey under the current circumstances.”

North-east MSP Peter Chapman, the Conservative shadow rural minister, said the region would not be able to sustain a large spike in incidents.

He warned farmers were having to bear the brunt of cleaning up.

He said: “In the middle of the epidemic, farmers are doing their best to keep food and drink supplies coming.

“They do not deserve to be repaid by increased fly-tipping. The act is dangerous to livestock and hazardous for farm workers to clear up.”

Meanwhile, Moray Council reintroduced recycling collections across the region after facing scrutiny over how collections will be undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is hoped the move will reduce fly-tipping in the area.