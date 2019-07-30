North-east fitness club to close doors this week

A north-east fitness club for women will close its doors this week.

Curves in Westhill announced the closure in a Facebook post last night.

The post states: “It is with a very heavy heart that I am having to announce that the club will be closing on Friday at 1pm.

“I would like to personally thank all of our members and our amazing coaches for the support I have had over the last year and I really have been so proud to be part of all your journeys.

“I am so sorry that it has came to this but unfortunately personal circumstances have left me with no other option.

“Now let’s smash this last week together.”