North-east fishing firm praised over £200,000 donation to coronavirus response

A fishing firm has been praised by a north-east MSP for its “extraordinary generosity” after it donated a six-figure sum to help the coronavirus response.

Klondyke donated £200,000, split between NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP).

The money will be used for things like buying iPads to keep patients in touch with their families.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “This is a display of extraordinary generosity from Klondyke as they seek to help advance and amplify our local coronavirus response.

“These funds will provide assistance to our NHS and local health and social care partnership during this time of critical need.”

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said: “The public response to this pandemic has been quite staggering and the generosity shown by Klondyke is amazing.”

Angie Wood, interim chief officer of AHSCP, added the body was “incredibly thankful”.

A spokesman for Klondyke said: “We wish to recognise the hard and dedicated work of all staff at NHS Grampian and AHSCP in delivering care to the vulnerable in our communities in what are extremely challenging times in dealing with this coronavirus.”

