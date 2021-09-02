News / Local North-east fisherman catches rare blue lobster off the coast of Aberdeen By Michelle Henderson 02/09/2021, 6:55 pm Updated: 02/09/2021, 7:31 pm Fisherman Ricky Greenhowe caught the rare blue lobster off the coast of Aberdeen on Thursday morning. An Aberdeen fisherman has landed a one-in-two million catch by landing a rare blue lobster. Ricky Greenhowe discovered the lobster off the coast of Aberdeen on Thursday morning when creels were brought to the surface on his boat, Skua. The discovery is the first of its kind for the 47-year-old who has been fishing off Aberdeen since he was a teenager. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe