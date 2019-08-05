North-east fish processor welcomes £673,000 boost for expansion plans

A north-east fish processing firm has welcomed a funding boost to help continue its expansion plans.

Whitelink Seafoods has been awarded £673,000 to help with the expansion of its processing facility, new staff canteen and installation of blast freezing equipment at the premises in Fraserburgh.

The cash comes from the European and Maritime Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and is among £5.6 million being handed out to companies across Scotland.

Whitelink Seafoods is a family company and director Graeme Sutherland said the work simply could not go ahead without the funding.

He said the expansion will benefit the workforce with plans for improved facilities now being drawn up.

Mr Sutherland said: “It makes a big difference because the project would not progress otherwise.

“We are very grateful for this and it is really good to have the support.

“We will be using it to build new offices, a freezer and a new canteen for the staff and without this money we could not afford it.

“It’ll be better for all the staff and will make them more productive.”

Whitelink was not the only firm from the region to benefit, with Aberdeen-based Joseph Robertson also receiving a helping hand.

It secured £642,000 for the installation of retail packing line and robotic equipment at their headquarters on Sinclair Road.

Rural minister Mairi Gougeon said the EMFF grants were vital to help the fishing and seafood sector flourish.

She said: “The marine economy plays a vital role in supporting coastal communities and is critical to our ambitions to double the value of our food and drink industry.

“From grants which will help open up existing and new export markets, to the funding of new and improved factory facilities, this £5.6 million investment will support the marine economy supply chain, boosting growth and creating local jobs.

“With this round fully committing all allocated funding to the Scottish processing sector, I call on the UK Government to meet its pledge, to provide the required additional funding to allow future rounds to proceed so that businesses can continue to grow and deliver sustainable economic growth for the seafood sector.”