North-east fish firm evacuated after ammonia leak

Emergency services were called after an ammonia gas leak at a north-east shellfish plant.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the incident at the Macduff Shellfish (Scotland) Ltd premises on Station Road in Mintlaw at 6.23am yesterday.

Four fire appliances and 19 firefighters attended the scene.

They remained at the site for several hours due to the hazardous materials, with firefighters finally leaving shortly before 3pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 6.23am. There was believed to be a gas leak. We had 19 firefighters in attendance. The stop message was received at 2.40pm.”

Police remained at the site into the evening.

A spokeswoman said: “We attended to assist the fire service and stop anyone entering the site.”

No one was seriously injured, or taken to hospital.