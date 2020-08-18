North-east fish and chip shop owner says Virtual Society Awards will put ‘positive spin’ on difficult year

The owner of an award-winning fish and chip shop highlighted how the upcoming Virtual Society Awards will put a “positive spin” on what has been a difficult year for the hospitality industry.

Calum Richardson, owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven, is backing the awards – which take place on Thursday November 12 – and encouraging local businesses to get involved this time around.

The popular chipper, which made it into Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Eatlist, won the accolade for Food Business of the Year at the inaugural event last year.

Like many other regional businesses, Calum was forced to close The Bay Fish & Chips earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the business owner has adapted his business and now offers a ‘click and collect’ and delivery service, partnering with local taxi firm Dash Cabs.

During this difficult period for hospitality, Calum says the awards will “help businesses and staff move forward”.

“This year has been a really tough year, not just for businesses but for individuals everywhere,” Calum added.

“I believe the Virtual Society Awards 2020 will put a positive spin on what has been a challenging year for all of us.”

Categories in this year’s awards include: Food Business of the Year; Drinks Business of the Year; Hair and Beauty Award of the Year; Best Collaboration of the Year – sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services; Fitness, Health and Well Being Award of the Year; Best Social Media Presence of the Year and Best Virtual Event of The Year.

The final accolade, sponsored by Aberdeen Inspired, is Society’s Outstanding Contribution Award.

The Virtual Society Awards will shine a light on local businesses that have adapted and risen to the challenges, regardless of the difficult obstacles they face. The entry deadline is Thursday August 20, so local firms are against the clock for putting their names forward.

Calum: “I decided to enter in last year’s Society Awards because I’m always keen to get involved in awards. I feel they are credible for our business.

“It was a great feeling to win Food Business of the Year as we really didn’t see it coming. There was some great brands in the final with us, so I was really proud of my team.

“We had great publicity and feel our business did benefit from the award. Anything positive always brings more customers and gives the team a real boost. I believe it will do the same for all entries this year, too.”

Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorships