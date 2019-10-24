North-east firm’s urged to go ‘outrageously orange’ for cancer charity

Cancer charity Maggie’s is encouraging companies to Go Outrageously Orange on November 8.

People across the UK will be wearing the colour to fundraise for the Aberdeen centre, which relies on donations.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kevin Mathieson, centre head at the charity, said: “I can’t wait to see the wonderful events people in the north-east come up with to help make our very first Go Outrageously Orange a success.”

To find out more, visit www.maggiescentres.org/goorange