North-east firms urged to apply for cash aid from new fund

Small businesses in the north-east that have not received financial support to combat the effects of Covid since October are urged to apply for a new fund.

Aberdeenshire Council is aiming to support more than 800 small businesses with grants of up to £2,000 through the Discretionary Fund.

The Discretionary Fund is distributed by Scottish local authorities to provide additional support for businesses where they consider that necessary or justified.

Its aim is to mitigate the short-term financial challenges being experienced by businesses due to restrictions and regulations introduced since October to control the spread of Covid-19.

Local authorities will be able to direct funds to help specific groups, sectors and businesses which are experiencing immediate financial challenges due to coronavirus restrictions.

It comes as Aberdeenshire Council revealed that, to date, it has paid out 600 grants with a value of £1.2 million through the Strategic Framework Business Support Fund and subsequent top-up grants, with further applications still being processed.

Businesses that have been required by law to close during Level 4 restrictions are eligible to apply to the Strategic Framework Business Support Fund, and the Scottish Government has also announced a one-off top-up grant to applicants.

It is expected around 4,000 businesses across Aberdeenshire may be eligible.

The first of these payments have been made today, but due to demand, some payments are anticipated to be delayed slightly.

Belinda Miller, head of economic development and protective services, said: “These funds are a vital source of financial support for north-east businesses, many of which continue to face massive challenges on a day-to-day basis.

“We don’t want any firms to miss out on any financial support that is available to them, and we encourage businesses to visit our website and look at the criteria to see if they qualify for either of these grants.

“Please be assured that we have a dedicated team of staff working to process applications as quickly as possible and we would ask for your understanding if there is a small delay in receiving your grant.”

Applications to the Discretionary Fund opened at 9am today, Monday, January 25.

Details of the fund together with other available business support can be found at aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/business-covid-19