North-east firms scammed out of £1 million by gangs

North-east firms are being duped out of £1 every minute at the hands of smooth-talking con artists, The Evening Express can reveal.

Our investigation found 115 traders from the region have been scammed out of more than £1 million in the last 19 months.

The biggest scam is the email intercept when gangs hack a company’s email account and change invoice details so payments are made to them.

That then leaves the traders out of pocket when the genuine supplier discovers they have not been paid.

Another common scam is when criminals steal credit cards from traders and use them to buy goods.

Using freedom of information laws, The Evening Express learned gangs stole £1,017,254 from north-east firms between December 2017 and June 2019.

That is an average of £53,539 a month – or £1 for every minute of the day.

Police records show May 2018 is the only month in the last three years that scammers have not successfully targeted north-east companies.

In one incident in April, four conmen went to The House Spa on Great Western Road and distracted staff while using a card machine to scam them out of £6,000.

The average victim in the region loses almost £9,000.

Police are urging victims to come forward and have highlighted the work they are doing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Robertson said: “We are working with our partners, including banks and the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, to prevent and tackle online fraud and reduce the harm it causes our communities.

“There are steps which can be taken to help prevent you from becoming a victim.

“These include ensuring you have adequate anti-virus protection for your computer, never giving out login details in an email or over the phone, shredding any personal or financial documents once you are finished with them, being wary of cold calls and not giving information to people you do not know.

“If you have concerns or want advice, police can be contacted on 101.”