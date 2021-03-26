North-east firms recognised in prestigious business awards

Firms across the north-east are in celebration after being crowned winners in the 17th year of a prestigious business award.

Organised by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Star Business Awards recognise companies across the region for accomplishments in its industry.

The awards, held in association with principal sponsor Nucore Group were due to take place at the P&J Live, however due to Covid-19, winners were instead announced virtually.

There were 12 winners selected.

These include Grampian Training Services Ltd for Inspiring Futures, BW Offshore for Student Placement, George Strachan of TaxAssist Accountants for Rising Star and BIG Partnership and Aberdeen Football Club for Marketing Magic.

Other winners included Ecosse IP for Inspiration from Innovation, Nimbus Blue in Customer First, Keenan Recycling Ltd for Driving Sustainability, North East Sensory Services (NESS) for Making the Difference and Greenwell Equipment in Family Business.

The remaining winners were TaxAssist Accountants for Staff Matter, James Fisher Offshore for Going Global and Motive Offshore Group Ltd for Business of the Year.

Chief executive of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick said: “Through these most challenging of times, there are still good news stories out there. Businesses innovating, adapting and doing incredible things among the economic mayhem.

“This year’s awards had a record number of entries and while things didn’t turn out quite as we planned but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate business success in north-east Scotland.

“We congratulate the winners and finalists who have once again raised the bar across a whole range of sectors and encourage organisations to draw inspiration from these businesses in order to redouble our efforts to create the economic conditions that will ensure the long-term success of the north-east.”

Mark Fraser, chief executive officer of Nucore Group, added: “We are delighted to continue to show our support for these prestigious awards. Our business is centred around our core values and we believe our people are key to our current and future success – but the same is true outside of business too.

“Local people are key to driving success across the region and we understand the importance of celebrating this, especially during these challenging times. Although the awards are not possible in person this year, we are delighted to still play our part in celebrating with the much-deserved finalists and winners of the Northern Star Business Awards.”