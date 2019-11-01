North-east firms receive £78m in business rates relief

North-east business owners have received more than £78 million in business rates relief over the past year, a new report has revealed.

According to Scottish Government figures, 16,290 premises in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray were awarded a helping hand up to the end of May.

That amounted to a combined total of £78,575,000 in relief for the region.

However, the new report revealed that properties in Aberdeen received the lowest proportion of rates relief, with 40% of business owners given help.

Only Renfrewshire had a lower rate at 38%.

In Glasgow, there were more than 11,270 properties eligible, and in the Highlands there were more than 10,500.

The majority of north-east properties were given tax breaks through the Scottish Government’s small business bonus scheme.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Nationally there were 169,760 businesses awarded with a total value of £738m – 92% of those being through the Small Business Bonus Scheme or given charity or empty property exemptions.

Non-domestic rates or business rates are paid by companies for local council services and calculated based on the value of their property. Commercial premises with a rateable value (RV) of up to £15,000 have been exempt from paying any rates at all since April 2017.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Like all local authorities, Aberdeen City Council will retain every penny of non-domestic rates income that it raises.

“More than 90% of properties in Scotland pays a lower non-domestic rates poundage than they would in other parts of the UK, including over 20,000 properties in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We also provide the most generous package of non-domestic rates reliefs anywhere in the UK – worth an estimated £750m in 2019-20, up from £732m the year before.

“This includes the Small Business Bonus Scheme which has benefited more than 9,600 properties in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, saving local businesses over £19m in 2018-19 and over £130m since the scheme was introduced.”