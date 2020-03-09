North-east firms may face collection fee hikes for trade waste

Charges for businesses to dispose of trade waste in Aberdeenshire could be on the rise.

A report is to be heard by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee on Thursday, with councillors recommended to approve the increase in charges.

The local authority provides both trade waste and trade recycling services, with payments taken on an annual basis.

Bins are typically emptied each week, but charges differ if businesses opt for a fortnightly or monthly collection service instead.

The report shows the prices for differing sizes of containers being emptied on an annual basis per week.

They currently range from £101.53 to £1,237.65 depending on the size of bin for general waste and from £63.08 to £768.90 for recycling.

If the new charges are approved, it would see the price of a 240l container, the most common size, increase from £232.06 to £242.16 for general waste and from £144.17 to £159.89 for recycling.

The removal of recycling includes both mixed recycling and glass collections.

A report prepared by waste management officer Louise Wightman states: “The costs associated with carrying out this function have increased due to a combination of factors.

“The waste fees have increased due to the annual increase in landfill tax and gate fee costs.

“The recycling fees have increased due to the significant costs in processing.

“The increase in charges in this report equates to an annual rise of £10.10 per annum for a standard 240l waste bin collection and an annual rise of £15.72 per annum for a standard recycling bin collection.

“The council has a duty to recover costs associated with the provision of a service.

“The proposed charges are comparable to the charges applied by local waste management companies and other bordering councils.”

The report also says a deposit return scheme (DRS) for Scotland could potentially further increase processing costs for mixed recycling due to the removal of “economically valuable” materials such as plastic bottles and cans.