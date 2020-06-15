North-east firms invited to online event

Businesses in the north-east are being invited to a virtual networking event.

The Federation of Small Business (FSB) online meeting is aimed at firms based in north Aberdeenshire, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff.

It takes place at 11am on Tuesday, June 23.

A statement from FSB North East Scotland said: Our online networking event is for FSB members and non-members across North Aberdeenshire.

“Bring your tea, coffee, biscuits and come along and meet other small businesses in your area.

“The sessions are open to all businesses – both FSB members and non-members are welcome to attend – so please feel free to share with your networks.

“It will be a chance to make new contacts and to find out more about how FSB are working for you.”

For more information about the event email gregory.spencer@fsb.org.uk or telephone 07711 486763.

The virtual meeting will be held at https://bit.ly/2B03LBJ