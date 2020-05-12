North-east firms gearing up to ensure safety when staff return to work

Firms across the north-east are busy drawing up plans to ensure staff and workplaces are safe for employees to return to work in when the Scottish Government guidance changes.

The majority of office and construction workers across the region are continuing to work from home.

Managing director of CHAP Group, Hugh Craigie, said: “We have a handful of men working on essential projects for the NHS and at St Fergus Gas Terminal but all our other sites are closed.

“The three or four workers who remain in the office are all working in separate areas of the building.

“Ensuring social distancing is currently straightforward due to the low numbers present in the office, but will become increasingly challenging as numbers increase on the lifting of the shutdown.

“We have begun to plan our return to work, taking Covid-19 into account. This will be a significant challenge and one which we anticipate will impact our operations for many months to come.”

