North-east firms encouraged to sign up for prestigious awards

North-east businesses are being encouraged to put their names forward for a prestigious award.

Entries for this year’s Elevator Awards are now open. In its 21st year, it recognises entrepreneurial talent, business growth and success, as well as individual excellence, in the north-east and Tayside.

A range of different awards will be given out, including new start of the year, spirit of enterprise and young entrepreneur of the year.

Professor Gary McEwan, Elevator CEO, said: “Our emphasis for 2020 is to recognise people, businesses and products which are making an impact on Scotland’s economy.

“I urge individuals and companies to be brave and shoot for the stars; apply for the recognition you deserve as we celebrate the depth and breadth of talent across Scotland.”

To enter visit elevatorawards.com