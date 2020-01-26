North-east firm’s donation gives charity boost

An Aberdeen-based charity has received a cash boost to help families in need.

Staff at Langstane Housing Association chose to support AberNecessities last year in lieu of sending traditional Christmas cards.

As a result, the firm raised £300 for the charity, which supports underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with essential items necessary to care for babies and children.

AberNecessities accepts a range of donations, such as nappies, wipes, children’s toiletries, nearly-new clothes for children up to age 12 and baby equipment.

AberNecessities trustee Paul Flecher-Herd said: “Our team cannot thank Langstane Housing Association enough for nominating us.

“This donation of £300 is going to help so many underprivileged children throughout the north-east so a big thank you from the team and also from all the families.”

Helen Gauld, chief executive at Langstane Housing Association, said staff proposed a number of worthy charities and AberNecessities was chosen.

She added: “We are delighted that AberNecessities has been chosen and the donation will go towards helping those most in need.”