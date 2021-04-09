North-east firm’s climate change efforts scoop second award

A north-east firm has been handed a top award in recognition of its work to help businesses address climate change.

Keenan Recycling, which is based in Aberdeen, won the Driving Sustainability accolade at the 2021 Northern Star Awards.

Passionate about environmental sustainability, Keenan works to reduce landfill and contributes to the production of biofuel through recycling food waste.

This is the second sustainability award Keenan has taken home within the last four months, having been presented a British Renewable Energy Awards (REA) Sustainability title in January.

The firm, a food waste recycling business, supplies anaerobic digestion plants (ADPs) with liquid biofuel derived from food waste, forming a renewable energy source to help fight climate change.

Grant Keenan, managing director, said: “This award enforces the importance of the work we are doing to contribute to the circular economy, and I’m extremely proud of not just our team for the work they do to rollout our services, but our clients and stakeholders who have made changes to aid the environment.”

As part of its commitment to sustainable methods, Keenan is continuing to drive ambitions to reduce climate change as COP26 approaches. The food waste specialist is helping businesses step up and address environmental issues.

Mr Keenan added: “For us, it’s all about educating our customers and stakeholders to show the impact their business has on society. There are plenty of statistics which highlight how food waste in landfill releases methane gases, which is the second-largest cause of global warming after CO2.

“Many people assume it’s the large-scale oil and gas companies who need to make changes, but actually the simplest and most cost-effective solution is for all businesses to minimise waste and move away from landfill. We can all help by composting and recycling.”

Working with a diverse range of sectors and clients including local authorities, hospitality and commercial business units, Keenan is currently processing more than 100,000 tonnes of organic waste a year to generate biofuel and compost.