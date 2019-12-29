North-east firms celebrate business networking success

An Aberdeen networking firm has celebrated a year of success with its 7th annual awards ceremony.

ABN boasts more than 7,000 members and gives local companies a platform to connect with each other through its ABNCommunity online resource and through more than 20 networking events each year in the city.

Organisations linked through the firm’s website have won more than £20 million of business. The ABN Business Awards 2019 honoured the achievements of the firm’s members over the past 12 months.

Held at the 8848 Nepalese restaurant on Union Street, Tess Day of Mindbox picked up the Best Overall Member prize.

Kayleigh Paterson, of the Gathimba Edwards Foundation, was named the Best Charity Member and Adam Bell, of The Moment Agencies, received the award for Best Online Member, while psychologist Gordon Charlton was named Best Offline Member.

Mark Thouless and James Allan, both of Fluxtastic, were named as the Best Contact Builder and the Best Ten Groups Member, respectively.

ABNCommunity director Andrew Smith said: “It is a delight to bring together so many great people and businesses through the power of networking.”