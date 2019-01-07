North-east firm to create 80 jobs with launch of three new ships

Offshore support vessel operator Sentinel Marine has announced it will create 80 new jobs with the order of three new ships.

Sentinel is investing around £36m in the state-of-the-art emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) which will come into service by the end of 2020.

The ships – Cromarty Sentinel, Trafalgar Sentinel and Viking Sentinel – are being constructed at a shipyard in China and will take Sentinel’s total workforce on and offshore to around 400.

The new additions are primarily for the safety of offshore workers but can be used for other tasks like oil recovery.