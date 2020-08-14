North-east firm takes on lockdown charity challenge

Staff at a north-east firm are to take on a charity challenge to mark 150 days of working from home.

The team at Halliday Fraser Munro have signed up to the 150 Challenge – taking part in activities centred around the number 150.

They are raising money for mental health charity SAMH.

Alongside challenges such as cycling 150 kilometres and baking 150 cupcakes, there have been some more unusual submissions, such as eating 150 chip shop pickled onions.

Managing director David Halliday said: “Our team has worked seamlessly for 150 days from home and have successfully continued to deliver an excellent service to our clients. To mark the milestone of 150 days, we’re running the 150 Challenge to celebrate this achievement and to support the much-needed work of SAMH, Scotland’s mental health charity.”

“We have chosen to support SAMH because nationwide surveys undertaken during lockdown indicate concerns about mental health being top of the list of anxieties around work. According to SAMH at least one in six people in work experiences common mental health problems such as depression and anxiety and their research shows that 48% of workers don’t tell their employers about their mental health problems for fear of losing their job.

“We’re aware that many of those who worked across Scotland may have been suffering mental health problems but don’t know how to tackle this and SAMHs does invaluable work in supporting individuals and their employers. Their work is needed now more than ever.”

